Active cases cross 7000 mark, Shimla reported 290 new cases

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh reported highest spike in Covid-19 cases on Saturday. 915 new cases of the virus were reported and taken a total number to 33700. 18 people also died from the virus.

Shimla district has highest 290 cases, and Mandi district tested 116 cases. Kangra district found 84 cases, while Hamirpur tested 72 Covid cases. Kinnaur district has 17 cases and Lahaul-Spiti tested 11 positive patients. 657 patients were recovered in the last 24 hours.

With the spike active cases also crossed 7000 mark in the state. Total number of active cases are now 7070 in the state. Highest 1701 in Shimla, 1399 in Mandi, 864 in Kullu and 89 in Lahaul-Spiti districts.

So far 509 have succumbed to the corona virus. In the last 24 hours 18 corona patients have died. 8 in Shimla, 3 each in Kullu and Chamba, two in Kangra, while one person each died in Una and Lahaul and Spiti.

Amidst the rising cases of Covid-19, Shimla administration has ordered closing of market on Sunday. Only essential items shops will be open.