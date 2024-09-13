International Conference on Natural Farming Held at Nauni University

Nauni/Solan: Himachal Pradesh is setting an example for the nation in the field of natural farming, with farmers from the state leading the charge toward sustainable agricultural practices. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, addressing a two-day international conference on natural farming at Dr. Y.S. Parmar Horticulture and Forestry University in Nauni, Solan district, emphasized the growing interest among Himachal’s farmers in this eco-friendly approach. The event, focused on enabling sustainable food systems, also saw Gujarat’s Governor Acharya Devvrat as the special guest and keynote speaker.

Governor Shukla highlighted the significant strides made by the state, noting that approximately 1.94 lakh farmers from 3,584 panchayats are now cultivating crops naturally across 34,342 hectares of land. He commended Nauni University for its pivotal role in promoting natural farming nationwide and praised Acharya Devvrat for pioneering this movement in Himachal Pradesh.

“It’s a matter of great pride that a small state like Himachal has become a model for others in natural farming. Agricultural scientists, research scholars, and farmers from across the country are visiting our farms to gain insights into this method,” said Governor Shukla. He also mentioned the National Mission on Natural Farming, launched by NITI Aayog, which is inspired by Himachal’s model.

Further, Governor Shukla outlined plans for the upcoming financial year 2024-25, where 36,000 additional farmers will be brought into the fold of natural farming. “Ten new farmers from every panchayat will be certified through a dedicated portal, and 10 farmer-producer associations will be formed to strengthen marketing efforts,” he said.

Governor Acharya Devvrat lauded the farmers for embracing natural farming and credited the university’s scientists for their dedication to this cause. He also warned of the long-term damage caused by chemical fertilizers like urea and DAP, urging the shift from organic to natural farming as a sustainable solution for future generations.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Rajeshwar Singh Chandel expressed gratitude to Acharya Devvrat for initiating the natural farming movement in the state and acknowledged the Agriculture Department’s support in making the campaign a success.