Dr. YS. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, has issued updated ad-hoc recommendations for phosphorus fertilizer use in Himachal Pradesh following comprehensive soil analysis. The university’s NABL-accredited Advanced Soil and Leaf Analysis Laboratory and Soil Testing Laboratory at Krishi Vigyan Kendra Shimla, Rohru, analyzed 3,698 soil samples from both conventionally fertilized soils and natural farming systems. The analysis revealed dangerously high phosphorus levels in the soil, prompting the new guidelines.

Farmers have been advised to apply the recommended dose of phosphorus every alternate year, given the high phosphorus content in the soil. The recommendations also outline specific guidelines for both conventional and natural farming systems.

Ad-Hoc Recommendations for Conventional Chemical Farming Systems:

Apply the recommended doses of phosphorus every alternate year.

Use straight phosphatic fertilizers like Single Super Phosphate (SSP) in place of complex phosphatic fertilizers (12:32:16) in alternate years. Single Super Phosphate (SSP) is a multi-nutrient fertilizer containing 16% P2O5 (14.5% water-soluble), 11% Sulphur, and 21% Calcium. It is covered under the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) in the state.

Continue applying the recommended doses of Nitrogen (N) and Potassium (K) fertilizers.

Recommendations for Natural Farming Systems:

Replace chemical fertilizers with natural farming inputs or decoctions.

Soil analysis in natural farming systems showed high phosphorus levels and no deficiencies in micronutrients.

In addition to the updated guidelines, concerns have been raised over the excessive and indiscriminate use of phosphorus in Himachal Pradesh’s apple orchards. Recent soil tests have found dangerously high phosphorus levels, negatively impacting soil health and apple crop quality. The Horticulture Department has issued an urgent advisory to apple growers, emphasizing the need for careful phosphorus application.

Phosphorus is crucial for apple plant growth, flowering, and fruit quality, but improper application can prevent it from reaching the roots and lead to nutrient imbalances, causing deficiencies in vital micronutrients like zinc and iron.