Waknaghat – Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT) is aligning its ambitions with the National Education Policy (NEP) while leveraging cutting-edge research and supercomputing capabilities. Vice Chancellor Prof. Rajendra Kumar Sharma, addressing the media at the university’s Waknaghat campus, outlined a vision to elevate JUIT into a multidisciplinary institution in line with NEP norms while fostering innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship.

Prof. Sharma emphasized that JUIT has already established the Directorate of Research and Innovations and the state-of-the-art Ramanujan Supercomputing Facility. “These initiatives are testaments to our future-ready approach,” he said. “Our students are reaping the benefits of innovative learning, securing internships at IITs, Amazon, and Google, and contributing to a legacy of excellence.” With over 8,000 alumni, 26.6% of whom are thriving in international careers, JUIT’s global impact is undeniable.

The Jaypee is already an NAAC A+ accredited University. On the global stage, JUIT has earned a spot among the top 801-1000 universities in the Times Higher Education (THE) World Rankings 2025, ranked 179th in the QS World Rankings for Southern Asia 2025, and placed in the 251-300 band in the THE Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2025. Adding to its accolades, JUIT received a 3.5-star rating from the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC), Ministry of Education. “These achievements reflect our dedication to providing world-class education and research opportunities,” Prof. Sharma added.

Brig. R.K. Sharma (Retd.), Registrar and Dean of Students, highlighted JUIT’s efforts to strengthen ties with industry and academia. “Through Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading institutions, organizations, and foreign universities, we are enhancing research collaborations and ensuring our curriculum meets the demands of the job market,” he said. This focus has led to the granting of 55 patents, with many more in progress, and the accreditation of the BTech Biotechnology program by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) for three years, from 2024 to 2027.

At the heart of JUIT’s future plans is its alignment with the NEP’s vision of holistic, multidisciplinary education. “We are committed to enhancing the quality of education, fostering innovation, and building stronger industry partnerships,” Prof. Sharma stated. The Ramanujan Supercomputing Facility, a cornerstone of JUIT’s technological edge, is set to play a pivotal role in advancing research and preparing students for a digital-first world.