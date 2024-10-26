Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has brought a ray of hope to the lives of two severely disabled siblings from a remote village in Solan district. Anita (18) and her brother Sunil (21), both suffering from 100% disability due to cerebral palsy since birth, received battery-operated wheelchairs from the Himachal Pradesh State Red Cross.

The siblings live in Panjani village, located in the Mamligh sub-tehsil, where their family has faced significant challenges due to their condition. Anita and Sunil’s father, Baburam, works as a daily wage labourer in Kunihar, struggling to meet the family’s needs. Their mother, Beena Devi, shared that both children have been unable to walk or speak clearly since birth and have been confined to sitting in one place. Living in a remote area and grappling with poverty, the family could not provide the siblings with even basic educational or medical support.

Their situation came to light when Professor Ajay Srivastava, President of Umang Foundation, informed the Governor about the siblings’ severe disabilities. He appealed for the donation of battery-operated wheelchairs to improve their quality of life. Governor Shukla, known for his sensitivity toward underprivileged communities, responded immediately by instructing the Himachal Pradesh State Red Cross to provide two automatic wheelchairs.

This act of kindness has brought immense relief and joy to the family. Beena Devi expressed her gratitude, saying, “I never thought my children would receive such a big gift, especially during Diwali. Now they will be able to move around in the flat areas near our house.”

The family’s hardships extend beyond the children’s disabilities. Despite being classified as Below Poverty Line (BPL), they have not received an Integrated Rural Development Programme (IRDP) card, forcing them to purchase rations at higher rates. Baburam and Beena also have another son, who is currently seeking employment after completing his 12th grade.

According to Sanjeev Sharma, Assistant Secretary of the State Red Cross, this is not the first time Governor Shukla has reached out to help the disabled. In the past, he has gifted around 20 battery-operated wheelchairs to severely disabled individuals from BPL families across the state. This recent donation continues his commitment to supporting the most vulnerable members of society.

The wheelchairs were delivered to Anita and Sunil by Red Cross officials Virendra Bisht, Professor Srivastava, Vinod Yogacharya, Rajesh Kashyap from Umang Foundation, and local social worker Sohanlal Parihar, who visited the family at their home.

This heartwarming gesture by Governor Shukla not only brought much-needed relief to the family but also underscores the importance of extending support to disabled individuals living in rural and underprivileged areas.