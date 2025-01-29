Tourists visiting the scenic tribal area of Lahaul in Himachal Pradesh are being warned about the dangers of risky behaviour in the region’s freezing rivers and streams. With the arrival of snowfall, the once-flowing waters of Chandra River have turned into solid ice, creating a dangerous environment for those looking to capture the beauty of the snow-covered landscape. As the number of visitors continues to rise, local authorities are taking strict measures to prevent accidents.

In response to growing concerns, the Lahaul-Spiti Police have issued a notification banning tourists from crossing the Chandra River or taking selfies on its banks. The thin layer of ice covering the river poses a serious risk, as it can break under the weight of individuals, causing them to fall into the frigid waters. This situation has already led to viral videos showing tourists dangerously walking on the ice, putting their lives at risk.

The new regulation, enforced under Section 115 of the Himachal Pradesh Police Act, mandates that violators face penalties, including imprisonment for up to eight days and fines ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000. The notification specifically bans access to the Chandra River banks between Koksar and Tandi Sangam, areas where the ice is most fragile.

🚨Safety Alert🚨

Black ice has formed near the river, making the area extremely slippery and hazardous. Avoid going near the riverbanks to prevent accidents. Stay cautious and prioritize your safety. pic.twitter.com/NavVBPt60S — Lahaul & Spiti Police (@splahhp) January 28, 2025

Superintendent of Police Mayank Chaudhary expressed his concerns, stating that social media and local reports have indicated that tourists are continuing to venture toward the dangerous black ice along the riverbanks. He stressed that such activities can lead to fatal accidents and warned that the police would take swift action against anyone found violating the new rules.

On Tuesday, the police acted promptly, removing a large group of tourists who had entered the river. To ensure safety, authorities are using loudspeakers to warn visitors not to approach the riverbanks and are actively patrolling the area.

The ban comes as Lahaul, accessed through the Atal Tunnel Rohtang, continues to attract hundreds of tourists daily. While the region’s natural beauty remains a major draw, local authorities are determined to ensure that visitors enjoy the sights safely, without endangering themselves or others.