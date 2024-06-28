Shimla – The arrival of the southwest monsoon in Himachal Pradesh has led to significant destruction, particularly in the state capital, Shimla. Heavy rains have triggered landslides across the city, causing severe damage and burying numerous vehicles under debris.

Areas such as Malyana, Chamiyana, Bhattakufar, Mini Kuftadhar, Shurala, and other parts of Shimla have been particularly hard hit. The torrential rains brought a large amount of debris onto the roads, burying many vehicles parked along the roadside. Landslides have exacerbated the damage, with debris from a four-lane road under construction in Shurala damaging several vehicles.

In Bhattakufar, falling stones from a nearby hill destroyed a parked vehicle. The road to Mini Kuftadhar was transformed into a drain due to the accumulation of debris, while Idgah Colony suffered damage after a dam collapse forced road closures. The movement of people and vehicles has been disrupted on Pagog Road due to stones and debris, while rainwater has entered homes on Junga Road. Landslides have also been reported in Khalini.

The rainfall recorded on Thursday night was significant, with Jubbarhatti receiving 136.0 mm and Shimla recording 84.0 mm. The heavy downpour has also caused a decrease in water supply due to silt in the Giri River. However, there is some relief in rural areas, where drinking water schemes, previously closed due to drought, have resumed.

The Kunihar-Nalagarh road has been closed following heavy rain on Thursday night, with a large amount of debris accumulating near the Gambharpul, endangering the structure of the bridge. This area had already experienced extensive damage from a cloudburst three days ago. A team from the Public Works Department is currently on site, working to clear the road and ensure safe passage.

In response to the ongoing weather conditions, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in various parts of the state over the next seven days, accompanied by a thunderstorm alert. Conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into the remaining parts of Himachal Pradesh within the next two days.

Rainfall is expected to continue until July 4, with particularly heavy rains forecasted for June 29 and 30. The district administration has issued warnings to residents to avoid rivers and streams and instructed HRTC drivers to remain vigilant.