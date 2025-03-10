Shimla: The budget session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly commenced on Monday at 2 PM with the national anthem. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla addressed the House, presenting the government’s achievements and outlining key policy measures.

Governor Shukla highlighted the financial challenges faced by the state due to the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). He noted that the Centre provided GST compensation only for five years, leaving Himachal Pradesh with a revenue deficit grant of around Rs 3,200 crore. Despite this shortfall, the government has not curtailed capital expenditure.

Disaster Relief and Rehabilitation Efforts

Addressing disaster relief measures, the Governor mentioned that the government had allocated funds to all Deputy Commissioners under the disaster relief fund during the monsoon. A relief package was granted for those affected by the Samej Khad disaster, similar to the previous financial year. Special assistance was also provided to those rendered homeless by the devastating fire in Tandi village.

Youth Empowerment and Drug Crackdown

Governor Shukla detailed the government’s efforts in youth empowerment, stating that Rs 33.16 crore had been distributed to 68,786 beneficiaries under the Skill Development Allowance. Additionally, 23,579 unemployed youth received unemployment allowances. The government is also taking stringent action against drug trafficking, having seized immovable property worth Rs 11 crore linked to drug-related activities. A state-level de-addiction center with a capacity of 100 beds is being developed in Sirmaur.

Women’s Rights and Social Welfare Initiatives

The Governor emphasized the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment. A new law has been enacted to ensure equal property rights for daughters, recognizing them as a separate family unit. The state has also implemented various welfare schemes for workers in the unorganized sector.

Reforms in Education and Sports

The education sector has seen significant reforms over the past two years, according to Governor Shukla. The government has minimized mid-session teacher transfers to prevent disruptions in students’ studies. Himachal Pradesh is the first state to introduce an annual ranking system for all educational institutions, with plans to extend it to private institutions.

In the sports sector, the government has increased diet allowances for athletes and is working on including 20 sports under the sports quota.

Earlier, Governor Shukla was welcomed by Speaker Kuldeep Pathania, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan. The session is expected to witness discussions on fiscal challenges, policy measures, and welfare initiatives introduced by the government.