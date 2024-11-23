“Education’s Real Test Lies in Actions,” Says Governor at Convocation Ceremony

Hamirpur: The fifth convocation of Himachal Pradesh Technical University was held on Friday, with Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla conferring 259 degrees and 110 medals to meritorious students. The event celebrated academic excellence, with 59 students receiving gold medals and 51 earning silver. Female students led the achievements, securing 73 medals and 162 degrees compared to 37 medals and 97 degrees awarded to male students.

Addressing the graduates, Governor Shukla emphasized the importance of education in building character and contributing to society. “The real test of education lies in personal character, sensitivity towards society, and authenticity of conduct,” he remarked, urging students to embody the values they have learned and to focus on innovation and self-employment.

He praised the adoption of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 by the university, calling it a transformative step in ensuring education reaches every corner of the state. Highlighting government initiatives such as the Atal Training School Labs and the Pradhan Mantri Vidya Laxmi Yojana, he encouraged students to use these opportunities to become job creators rather than job seekers.

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, speaking at the event, urged students to think beyond traditional career paths and focus on addressing societal challenges through innovation and entrepreneurship. He stressed the importance of staying connected to one’s roots and embracing lifelong learning.

Vice-Chancellor Shashi Kumar Dhiman presented the university’s annual report, noting its achievements in producing over 30,000 graduates since its inception. This year alone, 4,801 degrees are being awarded.

The convocation also featured Member of NITI Aayog, Prof. Vinod Kumar Paul, who lauded the university’s rapid implementation of NEP 2020 and encouraged students to aim high in their careers. He emphasized the role of skill development initiatives in preparing students to contribute to India’s vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The ceremony concluded with a call to the students to utilize their education for the betterment of society and to contribute to making Himachal Pradesh a drug-free state.