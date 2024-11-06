Shukla Stresses on Collective Efforts to Safeguard Devbhoomi and Youth

Shimla: Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has vowed to eradicate the drug menace from Himachal Pradesh by mobilizing Panchayat representatives in a statewide campaign. Speaking at the inauguration of a State Level Workshop on the Role of Panchayati Raj Institutions in Combating Drug and Substance Abuse, held at Raj Bhawan today, the Governor underscored the urgent need for collective action to preserve the state’s cultural identity, known as Devbhoomi, and to protect the future of its youth.

Shukla emphasized the role of Panchayats, the grassroots democratic institutions, as crucial in addressing substance abuse at the community level. “Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) are central to combating this menace. As the closest representatives of the people, they have a unique ability to understand, influence, and support those affected by substance abuse,” said the Governor. He stressed that panchayat members, through their deep connections with the community, are in a prime position to identify individuals at risk and guide them towards rehabilitation and support services.

He urged Panchayat representatives to establish local support systems, including rehabilitation programs and counselling centers, which could provide vital assistance to individuals and families battling addiction. “The meaning of Devbhoomi must be preserved at all costs, and drugs have no place in our communities. They are breaking down the fabric of joint families and destroying societal values,” Shukla added. While the police are actively working to combat drug trafficking, Shukla stressed that Panchayats must take the lead in raising awareness and promoting community vigilance.

The Governor highlighted the importance of collaboration between Panchayats, local law enforcement, and healthcare providers to create a safer environment, suggesting the formation of community policing and vigilance committees to curb the illegal supply of drugs. He urged participants of the workshop to act decisively, taking the knowledge and strategies shared back to their communities to help create a drug-free Himachal Pradesh.

During the event, the Governor also honoured the state’s best-performing Gram Panchayats for their contributions to community welfare and released a book on the role of Panchayati Raj institutions in combating drug and substance abuse. Later, he flagged off the state-level master trainers, who will assist in extending the outreach of anti-drug initiatives.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh echoed the Governor’s sentiments, stressing that drug addiction is destroying the dreams of the state’s youth. He called upon Panchayat representatives, describing them as patrons of rural India, to take the lead in awareness campaigns, street plays, and youth engagement activities. “Activities like Youth Clubs, Entertainment Clubs, and Sports should be encouraged, and monitoring efforts at the rural level must be strengthened,” said Singh.

He acknowledged the efforts of the police in tackling drug-related crimes but maintained that collective responsibility was needed to rid the state of this scourge. Singh also mentioned that drug-free Panchayats would be incentivized in some form, encouraging local leadership to prioritize this mission.

Rajesh Sharma, Secretary of the Panchayati Raj Department emphasized that while police and administrative actions are ongoing, meaningful results can only be achieved with the active involvement of Panchayat representatives.