Hot Winds to Sweep Across Lower and Mid-Hill Areas for Three Days; Rain, Snow Expected in Upper Regions Next Week

Shimla – Himachal Pradesh is set to experience a spell of rising temperatures and hot winds over the next three days, with the Meteorological Department issuing a yellow alert for several districts starting Friday. The alert, in effect from April 5 to 7, covers parts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Solan, where heatwave conditions are likely to develop.

According to the Meteorological Centre Shimla, maximum temperatures are expected to increase gradually by 2–3 degrees Celsius in many parts of the state. However, no significant change is expected in minimum temperatures during this period.

Residents in the affected districts have been advised to take precautions, especially during peak afternoon hours, as hot winds could pose health risks. The alert comes at a time when temperatures in Una have already touched 36.0°C — the highest recorded in the state. Other high readings include Bilaspur at 33.0°C, Kangra at 32.5°C, Mandi at 30.8°C, and both Nahan and Solan at 30.0°C. Shimla, by contrast, recorded a relatively cooler 23.0°C.

Relief Likely from April 9 in Upper Hills

While the lower and mid-hill regions will continue to reel under dry and hot conditions, a brief relief may come for the higher reaches. The Met Department has predicted light rain and snowfall at one or two places in Chamba, Kullu, Kangra, Lahaul-Spiti, and Kinnaur on April 9. Isolated precipitation is also expected on April 10 and 11.

Lower hilly and plain areas may also witness light showers on April 10 and 11. However, for the rest of the week, dry weather will likely persist across most parts of the state.

The dual weather pattern — with heatwaves in some regions and snowfall in others — underscores the transitional nature of the current season in Himachal Pradesh.