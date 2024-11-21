Shimla – Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla emphasized the need for collective efforts in conserving energy, calling it a critical component of sustainable development. Speaking at the state-level painting competition organized by Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVN) under the Energy Conservation National Campaign 2024, the Governor stressed that energy conservation is a shared responsibility.

“We must conserve all energy resources. This is not just the responsibility of one person; everyone must contribute to ensure effective energy conservation,” the Governor said. He also highlighted the Ministry of Power’s national awareness campaign, which organizes painting competitions to encourage students to adopt energy-efficient practices.

The competition saw participation from over 2,10,000 students across Himachal Pradesh this year, a significant increase from last year. Governor Shukla praised SJVN for its consistent efforts in promoting energy awareness, stating that the company has been conducting these competitions for 19 years, engaging more than 20 lakh children nationally.

The themes for this year’s competition were “Protect the Gifts of Nature, Adopt Sustainable Change” and “You Have the Power to Save Energy.” Governor Shukla awarded the winners and commended the creative ways students expressed their commitment to energy conservation.

Earlier, Ajay Kumar Sharma, Director of Personnel at SJVN, provided detailed insights into the competition’s structure. He explained that the event was conducted in three phases—school, state, and national levels. He also expressed satisfaction with the increased participation this year, underlining the growing awareness among students about energy conservation.

The event served as a platform to recognize the efforts of young participants while reiterating the shared responsibility of conserving energy for a sustainable future.