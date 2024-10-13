In a tragic accident late Saturday night, two youths lost their lives, and one sustained serious injuries when their car rolled down a steep road near Patrakar Bihar in Shimla’s Chakkar area. The accident involved an Ignis car (HP 03 C 9617), which was heading from Chakkar towards the main road when it went off the road and plunged down a hillside.

The victims have been identified as Ajay (27) and Vishal (27), who died at the scene. The third occupant, Kapil (30), was critically injured and rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

According to police reports, all three youths were originally from Uttar Pradesh but had been living in Shimla. Ajay and Vishal resided in Shoghi, while Kapil had been staying in Lakkar Bazaar.

The Shimla police have registered a case under sections 281, 125 A, and 106 of the Indian Penal Code, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident. Police are examining whether any factors such as speeding or vehicle malfunction contributed to the crash.