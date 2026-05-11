A tragic road accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba claimed six lives and left four people critically injured after an Innova Crysta carrying tourists plunged into a gorge near Kakira during the early hours of Monday.

The accident occurred around 3:00 AM on the Lahru-Tunnuhatti road in the Bhattiyat area of the district. According to preliminary information, the vehicle was carrying tourists from Gujarat who were travelling from Manali to Dalhousie for sightseeing.

Heavy rainfall was reported in the region at the time of the accident. Officials said the Mandi-registered Innova Crysta taxi was carrying 10 people, including the driver, when it reportedly skidded on the slippery road and fell into a deep gorge. The injured were initially provided treatment locally and later referred to Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College due to their critical condition.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the accident and launched rescue operations in the difficult terrain. The bodies of the deceased were recovered from the gorge.

Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Saklani said that a case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated into the incident. Preliminary findings indicate that adverse weather and slippery road conditions may have led to the accident.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the tragedy and directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected families and ensure proper treatment for the injured.