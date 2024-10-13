Himachal Pradesh has secured Rs. 293.36 crore from the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for the financial year 2024-25, paving the way for significant upgrades to the state’s road network and infrastructure. This funding will be directed towards five major projects, aimed at improving road safety and enhancing connectivity, particularly in remote and hilly regions.

One of the key projects is the upgradation of the 52-kilometer Tikkar-Jarol-Gahan-Nanakhari-Khamadi road in Shimla, which will improve access to several rural areas. Other important projects include the construction of a high-level bridge over Gaj Khad in Kangra and road improvements in the districts of Hamirpur and Mandi. These developments will not only strengthen infrastructure but also ensure safer travel for residents and tourists alike.

The state government has initiated reforms to expedite the completion of these projects. The Public Works Department (PWD) has implemented the WAMIS software to streamline project management and ensure timely delivery. In addition, the tender process has been shortened from 51 days to 30, significantly reducing delays. Departmental engineers have been given increased authority to approve higher-value tenders, speeding up decision-making and eliminating previous bottlenecks in the process.

To maintain the quality of work, the government has enforced strict measures, with contractors facing heavy penalties for substandard performance. On the other hand, those who complete projects within deadlines and meet quality standards will be rewarded with additional contracts, ensuring both accountability and excellence in construction.

The PWD has also reported near completion of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), with 99 percent of PMGSY-I and 100 percent of PMGSY-II already finished. This accomplishment has vastly improved access to essential services for thousands of villages, significantly contributing to the prosperity of rural communities.

Currently, Himachal Pradesh boasts a road network spanning 41,202 kilometers, with 34,917 kilometers of tarred roads. The state has also constructed 2,519 bridges and 36,762 kilometers of cross-drainage systems to ensure road safety, especially in landslide-prone and rain-affected areas. Out of the state’s 17,882 villages, 15,578 have been connected to essential services like healthcare, education, and markets, boosting local economies and enhancing residents’ quality of life.