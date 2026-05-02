Kullu: Four women teachers lost their lives after a tree fell on a moving vehicle in the Ani subdivision of Kullu district on Saturday evening.

The accident took place around 4:30 PM on the Shamshar-Gugra road near Baliol when a pine tree, uprooted due to strong winds, suddenly crashed onto a Bolero carrying seven person. The impact forced the vehicle off the road into a gorge, where it was badly crushed.

There were seven people in the vehicle, including the driver, and six of them were school teachers returning home after duty. Four female teachers died on the spot, while three others sustained serious injuries.

Local residents and passersby rushed to the spot immediately and began rescue efforts. People travelling in nearby vehicles also stopped to help pull out the injured from the damaged vehicle.

After receiving information, teams from the 108 ambulance service, fire brigade, police, and district administration reached the site and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital in Ani. Doctors declared four teachers dead at the hospital. Two critically injured teachers were later referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla, while the driver is undergoing treatment at Ani Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Sneh Lata, Banti Kaundal, Usha Kumari, and Seema Azad. All were serving as teachers in different schools in the area.

The injured include Suresh Chand (42), Tara Devi (47), and Reena Kumari (40), who are undergoing treatment.

Eyewitnesses said strong winds uprooted the roadside tree and fell directly onto the moving vehicle, leaving little time for anyone to react.

SDM Ani Laxman Singh Kanet said immediate relief of ₹25,000 each has been provided to the families of the deceased and ₹5,000 each to the injured. Ani MLA Lokendra Kumar and Milkfed Chairman B.S. Thakur expressed grief over the incident and extended condolences to the bereaved families.