In an effort to curb the rising number of road accidents, the state police have implemented the eDAR system across the state, marking a major shift towards technology-driven road safety measures. The digital platform is aimed at not only recording accidents but also analyzing their causes to prevent future mishaps.

The state witnesses an average of nearly 1,920 road accidents every year, resulting in the loss of over 800 lives. Police officials believe that systematic data collection and scientific analysis through eDAR will help bring down these alarming figures.

The eDAR system digitally captures complete details of every accident, including time, location, cause, vehicles involved and information about the victims. This data will help authorities identify patterns, accident-prone stretches and recurring causes, allowing timely intervention and better deployment of police personnel.

Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari said the department has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards road safety. He said eDAR is not merely an accident reporting tool but a preventive mechanism that helps identify black spots where accidents frequently occur. Based on the analysis, police presence is being increased at vulnerable locations. He also flagged the period between 6 pm and 9 pm as a “danger window”, during which a large number of accidents are reported.

Additional Superintendent of Police Narveer Singh Rathore said the eDAR portal also strengthens coordination between the accident site and the judicial system. He explained that the system provides three major benefits to the public. Accident reporting is done digitally, victims are eligible for cashless treatment up to ₹1.5 lakh, and medical treatment begins immediately once accident details are uploaded on the portal. He added that insurance claims are processed faster as digital reports are directly shared with the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal.

DIG of Traffic, Tourist and Railway Wing Gurdev Sharma said studies have shown that the evening hours between 6 pm and 9 pm are the most high-risk period. Traffic congestion, reduced visibility and driver fatigue contribute significantly to accidents during this time. To address this, interceptor vehicles and additional patrol teams have been deployed on highways during evening hours.

The police said the effective implementation of eDAR, along with focused enforcement during high-risk periods, is expected to improve road safety and ensure quicker relief for accident victims across the state.