Five Youths Receive Appointment Letters for NEOM City Project in Saudi Arabia

Shimla: In a significant move aimed at addressing unemployment and expanding global job opportunities for Himachal Pradesh’s youth, the state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EFS Facilities Services Group Limited, a Dubai-based company. The agreement, formalized today in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, paves the way for overseas employment for the state’s young workforce.

The MoU was signed by Deputy Director (Employment) Sandeep Thakur on behalf of the Himachal Pradesh Government and Tariq Chauhan, CEO of EFS Facilities Services Group Limited. This partnership is set to provide Himachali youth with valuable international job placements.

Chief Minister Sukhu presented appointment letters to five selected candidates: Rajat Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Jaspreet Singh, Abhinav Sharma from Una district and Dinesh from Hamirpur district. These individuals are slated to join the NEOM city project in Saudi Arabia, with their visa processes underway and expected to complete by September this year.

Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted that this MoU is a significant step towards creating better employment opportunities for the state’s youth on a global scale. He emphasized that the initiative would help tackle unemployment and provide a platform for Himachali youth to gain international experience. The state government plans to extend this opportunity through Recruiting Agencies (RAs) across the state.

Sukhu also directed the Labour and Employment Department to develop a mechanism to ensure the well-being of candidates working abroad. He stressed that the Mukhya Mantri Sewa Sankalp Helpline 1100 would be involved in this oversight process. Additionally, the Chief Minister noted that necessary amendments would be made to technical courses to improve job prospects for graduates.

The government is also exploring further overseas employment opportunities and will coordinate with the Counsel General of India office in Dubai to facilitate this process. EFS Facilities Services Group Limited, as part of its broader hiring strategy, plans to recruit 15-20% of its needs from Himachal Pradesh, aiming to place up to 1000 candidates annually in sectors such as hospitality, technical services, housekeeping, food and beverage, and office support.

CEO Tariq Chauhan of EFS Facilities Services Group Limited assured that the company, a global leader in integrated facility management, would not charge recruitment fees to candidates and would ensure protection from exploitation. He confirmed a pilot project to recruit at least 25 candidates from the region by December 2024.