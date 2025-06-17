Mandi: A private bus carrying around 25 passengers met with a tragic accident on Tuesday morning in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. The vehicle veered off the Patdighat-Kalkhar road and plunged into a 500-foot-deep gorge, killing the driver and injuring at least 20 others.

The deceased has been identified as Rajgir Singh, a resident of Hatwad village. He was reportedly driving the bus when it crashed just a kilometer after departing from Patdighat around 7:30 a.m. Singh’s identity was confirmed through his driving license found at the scene.

Among the injured, several are said to be in critical condition. One passenger was reportedly trapped under the bus and suffered severe injuries. All the injured were first taken to Rewalsar Hospital and later referred to the Medical College in Nerchowk for advanced treatment.

Rescue operations were hampered by heavy rainfall in the region, which had continued since the previous night. Despite the challenging conditions, local residents rushed to the scene with umbrellas and immediately began helping the injured. They informed emergency services, after which ambulances and police arrived to take over the rescue.

Mandi Superintendent of Police stated that initial investigations suggest either driver negligence or poor road conditions could be responsible for the crash. A detailed probe is underway.

Balh MLA Indra Singh Gandhi visited the injured at the Nerchowk hospital and directed the hospital authorities to provide the best possible care. The administration has assured that all necessary steps are being taken for the treatment and support of the victims.