Rain-hit roads and rising monsoon fury claim lives in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla/Mandi — The monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh has turned deadly as continuous rainfall and weakened infrastructure triggered two fatal accidents on Sunday, leaving four people dead and several others injured in Mandi and Shimla districts.

In Mandi district, three people were killed on the spot when an Alto car plunged into a deep gorge near Saini Nala, between Magrugala and Majhwal, on the Janjheli–Chatri road. The vehicle was returning from Shankardehra, where the occupants had gone for the apple season. The incident took place late Sunday night, but was discovered only in the early hours of Monday. Local villagers were the first to respond, rescuing two injured passengers and sending them to the hospital before police arrived at the scene.

The accident was caused by the collapse of a rain-damaged culvert, which gave way beneath the car. The deceased were identified as Devdutt from village Gagan, Mangal Chand from village Tarala, and Ashu from village Dhavan—all residents of Gram Panchayat Breyogi. The two injured have been identified as driver Guman Singh from village Kalyanju and Labh Singh from village Gagan. Their condition remains critical. The tragedy has sent a wave of grief through the Chhatri area and surrounding villages.

Earlier the same day, in Shimla district’s Sunni area, a sudden landslide occurred around 11:00 am at Galu Dadgi on the Mandri–Chanawag road. A car travelling from Dadgi to Jammu village was caught in the landslide. The vehicle, bearing registration number HP 21A 5022, was carrying three men: Vikas (43), Nitesh Kumar (30), and Lekhraj (37), all residents of Jammu village. Lekhraj died on the spot, while the other two were injured and rushed to the Civil Hospital Dhami for treatment.

The rising number of monsoon-related accidents has once again raised alarms about the condition of Himachal Pradesh’s road infrastructure. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the state has recorded excessive rainfall over the past few weeks. The persistent rain has saturated the soil, increasing the risk of landslides, flash floods, and infrastructure collapse, particularly on rural roads and narrow mountain routes.

Research from institutions such as the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing warns that cloudbursts and landslides are no longer limited to high-altitude regions but are now striking mid-altitude zones—densely populated and frequently travelled areas. In just a few weeks, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed over 20 flash floods, nearly as many cloudbursts, and dozens of landslides. The Public Works Department has reported hundreds of blocked roads, damaged culverts, and collapsed retaining walls across the state.

As of early August, the monsoon-related death toll in Himachal Pradesh has risen to 173, with 78 people killed in rain-related road accidents alone. Mandi, Shimla, Kullu, and Kangra districts remain among the most affected, both in terms of human casualties and infrastructure damage.

While local authorities continue to issue advisories urging residents and travellers to avoid unnecessary travel, economic compulsions—especially related to agriculture and tourism—make it difficult for many to stay off the roads. For apple orchard workers and transporters, these routes are a lifeline, despite the growing danger.