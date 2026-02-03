Three people have died and several others are injured after a Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus from the Nerwa depot met with a serious accident on Tuesday morning. The bus, running on the Nerwa–Paonta Sahib route, fell into the Shudoi stream near Kwanu on the Haripur–Koti–Meenas road in Uttarakhand at around 9:30 am.

According to information, there were 31 to 34 passengers on board at the time of the accident. The exact number of injured is still being confirmed as rescue operations continue at the site.

Preliminary reports suggest the accident occurred while the bus was giving way to another vehicle. During the maneuver, the driver reportedly lost control, and the bus went off the road into the gorge, finally falling into the stream.

Rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Himachal Pradesh Police, and Uttarakhand Police are working at the scene to evacuate the injured and recover those trapped inside the bus. The bus conductor informed the police about the incident via phone, prompting an immediate response from local authorities.

Injured passengers are being rescued and taken to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment. The focus remains on pulling out all passengers from the accident site and ensuring they receive prompt medical care.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident. He spoke with the district administration over the phone to take stock of the situation and directed officials at the accident site to provide all possible assistance to the affected families. He also urged that the injured be given the best medical attention without delay.

The Chief Minister prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength for the families coping with the tragedy. In a further move to aid relief efforts, he instructed that seriously injured passengers be airlifted by helicopter if necessary to ensure quick and advanced medical treatment.