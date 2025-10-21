Shimla – A devastating accident marred Diwali celebrations in Shimla when a speeding car crashed into a railing near the Victory Tunnel, injuring five members of a migrant family sleeping on the footpath. The victims, including a woman, four children, and a four-month-old infant, were rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) for treatment. One girl remains in critical condition.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:15 PM on Monday when a white taxi, reportedly driving on the wrong side of the road, collided with a railing and an iron signboard. The impact caused the structures to collapse onto the family, who were resting near the tunnel en route to the bus stand. Local residents quickly intervened, transporting the injured to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Ripon, for first aid before they were referred to IGMC for further treatment.

According to a police complaint filed by Kailash, a member of the affected family, the taxi was speeding in the wrong direction, leading to the catastrophic collision. The family, originally from Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, earns a living selling balloons in Shimla.

The Shimla Police have seized the vehicle and registered a case against the driver at Sadar police station under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(A) (causing hurt by act endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.

This tragic event has raised concerns about road safety in the city, particularly during festive seasons when pedestrian and vehicular traffic increases. The community has come together to support the affected family, and further updates on their condition are awaited.