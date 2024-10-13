In an effort to address declining enrollment and optimize educational resources, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to merge 525 primary schools that have five or fewer students and are situated more than two kilometers from the nearest schools. The merger is set to take effect in the upcoming academic session.

The Directorate of Elementary Education has drafted a proposal outlining the plan and has sent it for approval to Education Minister Rohit Thakur. Once approved by the state cabinet, a formal notification will be issued, and the process will begin. This move follows the recent merging of 361 primary schools that were located within two kilometers of other schools.

Additionally, 315 middle schools with only ten students will also be downgraded to primary school status under the proposal. All staff, both teaching and non-teaching, along with the students, will be transferred to nearby schools to ensure continued education without disruption.

The Education Department has confirmed that the merging process will only be implemented in the next academic session, ensuring no changes during the current year. The exact distance between the merged schools and their nearest counterparts will be decided by the state cabinet, with a recommended range of three to four kilometers.

This consolidation effort is part of a broader initiative to provide better facilities for students in rural and sparsely populated areas. Transportation options, including buses, will be provided to ensure that students can reach their new schools safely and conveniently.

Earlier, the education department had merged 58 middle schools with five or fewer students, located within a radius of three kilometers. With this latest initiative, the state aims to further enhance the educational experience by ensuring more efficient use of resources while maintaining accessibility for students.