Shimla/Mandi: At least five people lost their lives and more than 20 sustained injuries after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus plunged into a deep gorge near the Maseran area in the Sarkaghat Sub-Division of Mandi district on Thursday. The accident site is about 60 kilometres from Mandi town.

The injured passengers were rushed to the Sarkaghat Civil Hospital, where several of them are reported to be in critical condition. Emergency services and rescue teams from the local administration were deployed immediately after the accident was reported.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and called the incident “extremely tragic and heart-wrenching”. In a post on social media platform X, he said, “Instructions have been issued to the district administration to immediately take the injured to the hospital and ensure their treatment.”

मंडी ज़िला के सरकाघाट उपमंडल के मसेरन के निकट तारंगला में एचआरटीसी बस के खाई में गिरने से चार लोगों के निधन का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद एवं हृदयविदारक है।



घायलों को तुरंत अस्पताल पहुँचाने और उपचार दिलाने के लिए ज़िला प्रशासन को निर्देश जारी कर दिये गये हैं।



दुःख की इस घड़ी में,… — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) July 24, 2025

“In this hour of grief, I pray for the peace of the departed souls and express my condolences to the bereaved families. Additionally, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured,” he added.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the accident. However, an investigation has been initiated, and police have registered a case to determine whether any negligence was involved.