Shimla – A tragic road accident in the Kotkhai area of Shimla district claimed five lives on Monday, leaving two others injured. The mishap occurred when a pickup vehicle crashed near Khola Kenchi in Kotkhai Ramnagar.

According to initial reports, four people died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. Of the deceased, three are said to be of Nepali origin. There were a total of seven occupants in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Police reached the site soon after receiving information and carried out rescue operations. The injured were rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment. One of them, who had been referred to Shimla, died on the way.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident. The Chief Minister said the government stands with the bereaved families in this hour of sorrow and assured all possible assistance. He also wished a speedy recovery for the injured.