In a blatant disregard for regulations and ongoing efforts to combat illegal mining, the mining mafia has brazenly restored illegal roads leading to the Neugal riverbed in Himachal Pradesh. Despite previous actions taken by the Forest and Police Departments to dismantle these illegal roads in response to protests from local residents, the mining mafia, aided by JCB machines, has filled the trenches and resumed the movement of vehicles.

The restoration of the illegal roads has reignited the frustration of agitated villagers, prompting them to stage another protest and demand decisive action from the police and forest departments against the violators. The residents have witnessed rampant illegal mining activities in the Neugal area, despite a ban imposed by the state government and the suspension of mining lease allotments in compliance with the National Green Tribunal’s directives. Naun, Bairghatta Dhook, Dhaniara, Lahar, and Umri areas of Thural tehsil are particularly affected by large-scale illegal mining and quarrying operations.

While the Mining Department has previously dismantled the roads constructed by the mining mafia leading to riverbeds, these actions have proven futile as the mafia promptly restores them. The lack of coordination between the police and the Mining Department exacerbates the situation, allowing the illegal mining activities to persist unchecked. This inefficiency undermines the government’s efforts to curb illegal mining and enforce strict regulations.

Illegal mining activities pose a significant threat to Himachal Pradesh’s fragile ecosystem. Deforestation, soil erosion, and water contamination are among the detrimental consequences resulting from unauthorized mining operations. The state’s rich biodiversity and habitats for wildlife species are being severely impacted, further heightening environmental concerns.

Despite ongoing efforts by the government and local authorities, the mining mafia’s audacious actions have impeded progress in combating illegal mining. Himachal Pradesh remains dedicated to addressing this persistent challenge and ensuring sustainable development while preserving its natural heritage. Through enhanced enforcement of regulations, improved coordination between departments, and increased public awareness, the state aims to effectively combat illegal mining and safeguard its ecological balance for future generations.