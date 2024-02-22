Bilaspur – In a heart-wrenching incident, a 22-year-old youth lost his life after being struck by a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus near Bilaspur bus stand on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Raghuveer, was on his way to work when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that Raghuveer was hit by an HRTC bus en route from Sarkaghat to Shimla. The impact of the collision proved fatal, leading to the young man’s immediate demise at the accident site. The Bilaspur police have registered a case against the HRTC bus driver and initiated further legal actions.

Upon hearing the news of Raghuveer’s untimely death, a surge of anger swept through the crowd that gathered at the accident site. The outraged crowd vented their frustration by breaking the glass of the HRTC bus involved in the incident. The Additional Superintendent of Police attempted to pacify the emotions of the angry crowd and try to maintain order amidst the distressing situation.