Nagrota Bagwan/Kangra – In a harrowing incident that unfolded in Jasaur Gram Panchayat, a land dispute took a gruesome turn when a younger brother allegedly shot his elder brother and sister-in-law. The accused, identified as Deepak Kumar (45), committed the heinous act using his licensed firearm.

The incident occurred around 2 to 2.30 pm when Deepak Kumar arrived at his brother’s residence. He discharged two rounds from his gun with deadly precision. One bullet struck Vipin Kumar (54) in the head, while the other found its mark in Rama Devi’s (46) neck. Both victims tragically lost their lives on the spot.

Vipin Kumar was a school lecturer, and his wife, Rama Devi, was a housewife. The couple’s two daughters were present during the incident and witnessed the horrific act in their own home. The police responded to the distress call, with Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri overseeing the initial investigation. Forensic experts from Dharamshala also arrived at the crime scene to collect crucial evidence.

After committing the crime, Deepak Kumar fled the scene, and his whereabouts remain unknown. A manhunt has been launched, and the police are intensifying efforts to locate and apprehend the accused. In the meantime, Deepak Kumar’s family is in police custody.