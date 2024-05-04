Shimla – In a bid to infuse the spirit of democracy and civic duty among the younger generation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a pioneering move. Come 1st June 2024, National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets will take on responsibilities during the upcoming Lok Sabha General Elections and six Assembly Constituency (AC) bye-elections.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg unveiled this initiative during a state-level meeting, emphasizing its significance in educating and inspiring the youth. “Engaging NCC cadets in the electoral process will not only acquaint them with democratic principles but also foster a sense of selfless service,” remarked Garg.

Under this initiative, three cadets per polling booth will be deployed voluntarily, ensuring their station remains within their respective beat or district. Clad in uniform and unarmed, these cadets will assist police personnel or Home Guards in non-security-related tasks such as traffic management, queue organization, and aiding elderly or disabled voters during the electoral process.

CEO Garg outlined the perks for the participating cadets, including remuneration akin to other polling personnel, daily food allowances, and transport arrangements. Additionally, provisions for ex-gratia in unforeseen circumstances have been assured to ensure the safety and well-being of the cadets.

To facilitate smooth execution, Group Commander NCC, Col. A.S. Bains, has been tasked with providing district-wise details of eligible cadets above 18 years of age. Cadets earmarked for duty will undergo comprehensive briefing and training to prepare them for their roles.