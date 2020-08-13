Mandi and Hamirpur districts adjusted 2nd and 3rd in Good Governance Index

Shimla: The Bilaspur district of the state is adjusted best in Himachal Pradesh District Good Governance Index annual report-2019 by scoring 75.8 percent in the index comprising of seven themes, 18 focus subjects and 45 indicators.

Mandi district proved 2nd by securing 70.2 percent, while Hamirpur district placed third prize by securing 64.5 percent in the index.

District Good Governance Index Annual Report-2019 was prepared by Department of Economic & Statistics, Government of Himachal Pradesh. Index, on the basis districts were selected, includes seven broad themes, namely, essential infrastructure, support to human development, social protection, women and children, crime, law and order, environment, transparency and accountability.

