Shimla – In a bid to foster environmental sustainability and promote biodiversity, the Himalayan Forest Research Institute (HFRI) Shimla and Tridev Aushdhalaya Rohal have joined hands with APG Shimla University’s School of Pharmacy and School of Allied & Healthcare Sciences to plant a diverse range of medicinal plants on the university campus.

Under the guidance of Dr. Pawan Rana, Scientist at HFRI Shimla, this joint endeavour marks a significant stride in the conservation and utilization of medicinal plants in the region. Dr. Rana emphasized the value of medicinal plants and stressed the importance of students learning to identify and upkeep these plants for the betterment of humankind.

Dr. Pawan Rana mentioned that HFRI will provide the University with medicinal plants especially suitable for organic farming. He taught the students about seven medicinal plants and informed them about their benefits and growth procedures.

Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Rajinder Singh Chauhan stated, “The medicinal plantation project not only enhances our university’s environment but also offers significant learning experiences. Initiatives like these not only benefit our students but also contribute to the larger community and ecosystem.”

“By integrating practical projects like this into our curriculum, we empower our students to become environmentally conscious professionals who contribute positively to society,” Prof. Chauhan further added.

This ambitious project holds great promise in providing part-time income opportunities for students involved in the project, their respective departments, and the university as a whole.