Bilaspur: In a chilling and gruesome murder that has sent shockwaves through the quiet village of Saug, under the jurisdiction of Bharadi police station in Bilaspur district, the principal of a government school has been arrested for the brutal slaying of a sister-in-law. The accused, a resident of Saug village, had recently attained the position of Principal and perpetrated the heinous act on a fateful Monday morning at approximately 6 am.

The victim, identified as 55-year-old Roshni Devi, was peacefully engaged in her morning routine of extracting milk from a buffalo in the tranquil confines of the cattle shed. Little did she know that her peaceful existence would be shattered in an instant. From behind, her own brother-in-law launched a merciless attack, wielding a dagger with deadly precision. Roshni Devi had no chance to defend herself as the sharp blade swiftly cut through her neck, ending her life in a devastating instant.

The police took the accused into custody, and a forensic team collected evidence from the crime scene.

The body of the victim has been sent for postmortem examination, and the investigation is ongoing. The motive behind the crime is yet to be determined.