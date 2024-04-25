Shimla – Himachal Pradesh braces for turbulent weather conditions as a western disturbance looms over the region, signalling the likelihood of rain and snowfall over the next five consecutive days. The MeT Department in Shimla has issued an orange alert for six districts in anticipation of the inclement weather.

According to forecasts, rainfall is expected to persist from the late evening of April 26th through April 30th, with the intensity reaching its peak between April 27th and 29th. Furthermore, higher elevations, particularly in Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and Kullu districts, may experience light to moderate snowfall during this period.

Residents across the plains and lower hills, as well as central hill districts, are advised to prepare for rain accompanied by thunderstorms from April 26th to 28th. Additionally, there is a possibility of hailstorms affecting various areas in Shimla, Solan, Kullu, Sirmaur, Chamba, Kangra, Bilaspur, and Mandi districts during this timeframe.

As the weather pattern intensifies, districts including Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu, and Mandi are likely to witness heavy rainfall between April 27th and 29th. Consequently, an orange alert has been issued for these districts on April 27th. However, weather conditions will improve from April 30th onwards.