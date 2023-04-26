Dharamshala: Police have made a breakthrough in the case of an unidentified dead body found in Manuni Khad on April 21 near Sukkad, district headquarters Dharamshala, as three accused have been arrested on charges of murder. The reason for the murder is said to be a love affair, and all three accused are distant relatives of the deceased.

The police recovered the body of a young man on April 21 and initiated an investigation under the jurisdiction of Police Station Dharamshala. In the course of the investigation, the unidentified body was identified as Rohit Kumar, a 24-year-old resident of Haripur village in Tehsil Dehra, district Kangra. During the investigation, it was revealed that the youth was called from Kangra to Dharamshala to solve the matter of the love affair. The accused reportedly first drank alcohol with Rohit and then tried to convince him to stop the affair. When he did not agree, the accused allegedly beat him to death.

The accused have been identified as Abhishek Kumar (32), a resident of Gurudwara Road in Tehsil Dharamshala, Rahul Kumar (27), a resident of Siddhbari in Tehsil Dharamshala, and Nikhil Bhatia (22), a resident of Tikavani Yol in Tehsil Dharamshala. It has been revealed that the deceased Rohit was a distant relative of the accused youths.

ASP Kangra Hitesh Lakhanpal said, “Three accused have been arrested in the case and police is taking further action in the matter.” The police have registered a case of murder against the accused and sent the body for postmortem.