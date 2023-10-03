Jubbal/Shimla – In a tragic turn of events, a young man from Bihar stands accused of brutally murdering a woman during a robbery attempt in Mandhol village, Himachal Pradesh. The victim, identified as Kamla, aged 65, lost her life in a horrifying incident.

The accused, Rahul Tiwari, aged 22, had been residing and working in an apple farm in Mandhol village when the gruesome incident unfolded. On a fateful Tuesday afternoon, around 1 pm, Tiwari entered a residence in the village with the apparent intention of theft. Inside the house, he managed to pilfer Rs 69,000 in cash and various other valuables.

However, what began as a robbery quickly escalated into a chilling act of violence when Kamla, the homeowner, stumbled upon Tiwari in the midst of the theft. Desperate to avoid capture, Tiwari forcibly removed a cloth from his shoulder and used it to strangle Kamla, taking her life in the process.

Following the brutal murder, Tiwari attempted to flee the scene by boarding a bus. However, justice was swift as the victim’s family members soon learned of the horrifying incident. They managed to intercept the bus near Kaina village, approximately three kilometers away from the crime scene, apprehending the accused youth. The villagers promptly alerted the authorities, ensuring that the culprit faced swift justice.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rohru Ravindra Negi arrived at the scene. He confirmed the arrest of Rahul Tiwari, the youth responsible for this heinous crime. During the preliminary investigation, stolen money and other pilfered items were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The victim’s lifeless body was subsequently taken into police custody and transported to the hospital for a post-mortem examination. This tragic incident has sent shockwaves throughout the close-knit community of Mandhol, leaving its residents grappling with the senseless loss of a beloved member.