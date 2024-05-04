Shimla – In a recent development, the state High Court has granted permission for the declaration of results for 1,076 posts of Junior Basic Training (JBT) teachers. This decision comes following an application by the state government, with Justice Sandeep Sharma issuing the orders.

The court’s decision includes an amendment to previous orders, allowing the government to issue appointment letters to 1,047 successful JBT trainees post-result declaration. However, in light of challenges posed by 29 petitioners, the court has mandated keeping 29 posts vacant.

It’s important to note that the court clarified its stance, affirming that it had not outright banned the declaration of results for these batch-wise recruitments. Instead, it had only stipulated that appointments could be made with the court’s permission.

Responding to the court’s concerns, the government highlighted that only 29 petitioners had challenged the recruitment process. Furthermore, it emphasized that these petitioners lacked the requisite qualifications, namely a 2-year JBT diploma or a diploma in elementary education.

The government asserted that the results were prepared and ready for these recruitments, urging the court to grant permission for appointments on the remaining posts, excluding the contested 29.

In accepting the government’s application, the court issued the aforementioned order. However, amidst these proceedings, a group of petitioners holding B.Ed degrees advocated for their inclusion in the JBT recruitment process under the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) notification. They argued that their B.Ed qualifications, coupled with the Teacher Aptitude Test (TAT) clearance, made them eligible for JBT teaching positions as per NCTE regulations.