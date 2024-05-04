Dharamshala – In a significant move following the swift declaration of class 12 results, the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board is gearing up to announce the results of the class 10th examinations for the academic session 2023-24. Sources indicate that the Board is poised to announce the results as early as Tuesday, the 7th of May.

The Board’s preparations underscore its commitment to efficiency, aiming to surpass previous timelines. The examination, conducted from 2nd to 21st March across 2258 centers statewide, approximately 95,000 students took the exam.

Embracing technological advancements, the Board has revamped its approach to result declaration. Noteworthy alterations include an expanded network of evaluation centers and an augmented workforce of teachers entrusted with evaluation duties. Notably, the introduction of online marking systems at evaluation centers streamlines the process.

Dr. Major Vishal Sharma, the Board’s Secretary, expressed confidence in the imminent release of results, noting that preparations are nearing completion. “The result of the class 10th examination is almost ready,” affirmed Dr. Sharma. “If everything goes well, the 10th Class result will be declared on Tuesday morning.”

This proactive stance by the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board signals a paradigm shift towards expedited result dissemination, ensuring timely closure to the academic year for students and stakeholders alike. Stay tuned for updates as the eagerly awaited results draw near.