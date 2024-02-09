Dharamshala – In a significant move aimed at addressing the concerns of candidates facing varying difficulty levels and reducing the potential for cheating, the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board in Dharamshala has decided to revamp the pattern of question papers for the upcoming academic session 2024-25.

In a statement released by Dr. Major Vishal Sharma, Secretary of the Board of School Education, Dharamshala, it was revealed that starting from the next academic session, question papers will no longer differ across A, B, and C series. Instead, the same set of questions will be used for all series, but they will be presented in a unique and jumbled order within each series.

Dr. Sharma emphasized that this move was designed to address the concerns raised by candidates in previous sessions when the A, B, and C series had distinct questions. This sometimes resulted in candidates facing varying difficulty levels based on their assigned series.

“Earlier, candidates used to raise questions about the fairness of the examination process due to the different sets of questions in each series. To address this concern and ensure equal opportunities for all candidates, we have decided to present the questions in a jumbled manner across A, B, and C series, maintaining the same content but altering the order,” explained Dr. Major Vishal Sharma.

This innovative approach is expected to mitigate disparities in the difficulty levels experienced by candidates, providing a more equitable examination environment. The change is also anticipated to deter cheating during examinations, as candidates cannot rely on sharing answers based on the question numbers.

The Board of School Education has assured students, parents, and educational institutions that this modification in the question paper pattern is a proactive step toward creating a level playing field for all candidates. The move is aligned with the board’s commitment to fostering a fair and transparent examination system.

As Himachal Pradesh gears up for the academic session 2024-25, the revised question paper pattern is set to bring about a positive change in the assessment process, ensuring that the evaluation is not only rigorous but also just and unbiased.