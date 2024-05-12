Chandigarh – In a significant breakthrough, the Special Task Force (STF) of Punjab Police has dismantled a sprawling interstate network involved in the illicit manufacturing and distribution of psychotropic substances. The operation, which spanned multiple states, exposed a sophisticated operation centered around a pharmaceutical factory located in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

Punjab Police Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav disclosed that the crackdown stemmed from the arrest of two key suspects, Sukhwinder Singh alias Dhami of Kot Muhammad Khan village in Tarn Taran, and Jaspreet Singh alias Jas of Govind Nagar, Amritsar. The STF, Border Range, Amritsar, apprehended the duo in connection with a haul of 4.24 lakh intoxicating pills/capsules and drug money amounting to Rs 1 lakh seized in Beas back in February.

Subsequent investigations, conducted over the three months, led to the unravelling of a vast network operating across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra. In total, seven individuals involved in the illicit trade were apprehended, with the seizure of 70.42 lakh intoxicating pills, drug proceeds totalling Rs 2.37 lakh, and 725.5 kg of intoxicating Tramadol powder.

DGP Yadav commended the efforts of STF teams led by SP Vishaljit Singh and DSP Vavinder Kumar, whose relentless pursuit culminated in the arrest of the mastermind, Alex Paliwal, in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Paliwal was found in possession of 9.04 lakh intoxicating pills and drug money worth Rs 1.37 lakh.

Further investigations led authorities to Biogenetic Drugs Private Limited in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, where records indicated the production of over 20 crore alprazolam tablets in just eight months. Additionally, links to M/s Aster Pharma of Maharashtra were uncovered. The probe extended to Smilax Pharma Chem Drug Industries, a subsidiary of Biogenetic Drugs, where 47.32 intoxicating capsules and 725.5 kg of Tramadol powder were seized.

According to DGP Yadav, Smilax Pharma Chem Drug Industries had procured 6500 kg of Tramadol powder within a year, enough to manufacture 1.5 crore capsules. The investigation also led to the apprehension of four suppliers—Intezar Salmani, Prince Salmani, Baljinder Singh, and Suba Singh—along with the interception of a consignment containing 9.80 lakh intoxicating pills/capsules near Chandigarh Railway Station.

Authorities emphasized that the investigation is ongoing, with additional arrests anticipated as they continue to dismantle the intricate web of illicit drug trafficking. The operation underscores the concerted efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat the scourge of narcotics and disrupt criminal enterprises operating across state lines.