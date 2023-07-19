A diverse team of 12 members from Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, has set out on a transformative journey to Germany for an esteemed International Training Programme at Kompetenzzentrum Obstbau Bodensee (KOB). Comprising 10 ambitious undergraduate students and two esteemed faculty members, the delegation seeks to delve into the latest agricultural technologies and advancements, with a primary focus on horticultural product storage and forestry management.

During their 21-day academic excursion, the students will be immersed in a series of practical exercises, workshops, and interactive sessions conducted by the esteemed experts of KOB’s renowned research institute for fruit production. Meanwhile, Dr. Inder Dev and Dr. Subhash Verma, two accomplished faculty members, will undergo specialized 10-day overseas training in agronomy and entomology, respectively. This voyage will not only facilitate knowledge enrichment but also pave the way for future research collaborations between the two institutions, fostering strong global connections.

The chosen 10 students, meticulously selected based on their exceptional academic performances, represent the College of Horticulture, Nauni, and the College of Forestry on the main campus. Additionally, students from the University’s constituent college at Neri will also participate in this prestigious program, amplifying the educational outreach and impact.

Professor Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, the esteemed Vice-Chancellor, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the ICAR and the Government for enabling this remarkable opportunity for the university’s undergraduate students to learn and gain invaluable insights from top-notch global research institutes. Prof. Chandel emphasized that this international exposure would not only broaden the horizons of students and faculty but also facilitate deeper collaborations with world-class research institutions.

This marks the fourth batch of students participating in the university’s international training program under the NAHEP IDP. In previous successful endeavours, 42 students embarked on a month-long transformative journey at AIT, Bangkok, while another 10 students completed a three-week intensive training at Western Sydney University, Australia. Additionally, 31 faculty members also grasped the opportunity to enhance their expertise through international training programs in various countries, including Australia, Canada, Israel, Germany, Thailand, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.

Nauni University’s commitment to fostering global excellence and providing its students with exceptional learning experiences shines brightly through this latest international endeavour in Germany. The impact of this program promises to resonate positively within the academic and research community, empowering future generations of agricultural pioneers.