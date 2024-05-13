Shimla – In a dramatic turn of events, Himachal Pradesh experienced a series of unusual weather phenomena on Sunday, leaving residents and authorities perplexed. Reports emerged of a cloud burst near Chhota Kamba in Kinnaur, causing the Gharsu drain to overflow and alter its course, resembling a waterfall cascading into the Sutlej river. Fortunately, no casualties or significant property damage have been reported thus far.

Simultaneously, heavy rain swept across several districts including Kangra, Chamba, Kullu, and Mandi, bringing relief from the scorching heat but also triggering concerns among farmers and fruit growers due to a hailstorm in Kullu. The hailstorm wreaked havoc on crops, particularly pears and apples, exacerbating worries about agricultural losses.

Adding to the erratic weather patterns, the Lahaul-Spiti district witnessed light snowfall, including at the Rohtang Pass, elevating to 13,050 feet. The unexpected snowfall, even in mid-May, delighted tourists visiting Manali and Lahaul but also hinted at the unpredictable nature of climate changes.

In the wake of recent challenges, such as the pipe leakage incident in the power project at Multhan in Kangra, the intensified rainfall has raised concerns about potential landslides and further infrastructure damage.

While the weather took a dramatic turn on Sunday, residents woke up to clearer skies on Monday, offering a temporary respite from the tumultuous conditions. The series of weather anomalies serves as a stark reminder of the increasingly unpredictable nature of climate patterns.