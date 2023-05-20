In a remarkable achievement, students from government schools have displayed outstanding performance in the recently announced class 12 results by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala. Out of the 110 coveted merit positions, an impressive 67 positions have been clinched by students from government schools, while students from private schools have secured only 43 places.

The outstanding achievements of government school students extend beyond their dominance in the merit list. They have also claimed the top three positions in the overall merit list across the Arts, Commerce, and Science streams. Ojaswini Upamanyu, a student from the Science at Government Senior Secondary School, Ghanari, in Una district, has claimed the first rank, garnering an impressive score of 493 out of 500, resulting in an outstanding percentage of 98.6%. Vrinda Thakur from Government Senior Secondary School Sarahan in Sirmaur district secured the second position, amassing 492 marks with a percentage of 98.4%. Additionally, Kanupriya from Government Senior Secondary School Churu in Una district secured the third position with a score of 491 and a percentage of 98.2%. Two students from Government Schools jointly secured the fourth position, both secured a perfect 98%. Arnab from Hori Devi Senior Secondary School, Fatehpur in Kangra district, and Arshdeep Chowdhary from Senior Secondary School, Dhusada in Una district both achieved this remarkable feat.

In the Class 12 examination, 1,05,369 students had taken the exam. Among them, 83,418 candidates successfully passed the exam, while 8,139 faced disappointments. Additionally, 13,335 candidates received compartment results and can sit in the exam by next month.

Rank Name School Marks 1 Ojaswini Upamanyu Govt Senior Secondary School, Ghanari, Una 493 2 Vrinda Thakur Laxmi Memorial Public School Bhoti, Bhoranj 492 3 Kanupriya Laxmi Memorial Public School Bhoti, Bhoranj 491 4 Arnab Hori Devi Senior Secondary School, Fatehpur 490 4 Arshdeep Chowdhary Govt Senior Secondary School, Dhusada, Una 490 4 Anisha Laxmi Memorial Public School Bhoti, Bhoranj 490 5 Divyansh Gautam Lords Convent Public SSS Sarkaghat 489 5 Tanishq Sharma Indus Valley Public SSS Anu Kurd Dehra 489 5 Shivangi New Disha Public SSS Chauntra Jogindernagar 489 6 Rashi AVM SSS Pahra Kangra 488 6 Ankita Govt SSS Ghanari Una 488 6 Astha Patial Laxmi Memorial public School Bhoti, Bhoranj 488 6 Sweta Devi The New Era School of Sciences Chhatri Jwali 488 7 Tarnija Sharma DAV SSS Una 487 7 Meenakshi Govt SSS Ghanaghughat, Arki 487 7 Divya Jyoti Root Model Public SSS Karsog 487 7 Nupur Kaith Govt SSS Portmore, Shimla 487 7 Jyesh Govt SSS Jarwa Juneli, Shilai 487 7 Peeyush Gautam Govt Boys SSS Theog 487

The board’s announced results have also spotlighted the remarkable performances of 49 students who have made it to the overall merit list for class 12. Furthermore, an impressive total of 110 students have secured positions in the top 10 lists across the Arts, Science, and Commerce faculties.

In the Arts, a noteworthy 50 students have earned places in the top 10 list. Among them, 43 students hail from government schools, while the remaining seven students belong to private schools.

The extraordinary achievements of government school students in the Himachal Board 12th Result reflect their unwavering commitment of students. Their success not only highlights their individual brilliance but also underscores the tremendous potential and calibre present within the government education system.