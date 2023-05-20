Over 83,000 students pass the class 12th examination, while 13,335 students get a compartment.

Ojaswini Upamanyu secures the first position in science with an impressive score of 98.6 percent, Vrinda Thakur claims the top spot in the commerce stream with a remarkable score of 98.4 percent and Four students achieve the highest marks in the Faculty of Arts, sharing the first position in the state.

Dharamshala: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has announced the results for the class 12th examination, revealing a pass rate of 79.4 percent. Out of the 105,369 students who appeared for the exams, a total of 83,418 students have passed the examination. However, 13,335 students have been placed in the compartment category, while 8,139 students failed to meet the required criteria. The results are now available for students to check on the Board of Education’s official website.

Dr. (Major) Vishal Sharma, Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, emphasized that students can access their results through the official website of the board. This online accessibility provides convenience and eases for students to check their individual performances.

Compared to last year’s results, which boasted an impressive 93.90 percent pass rate, this year’s figures demonstrate a slight decline in overall performance.

In the Faculty of Science, Ojaswini Upamanyu, a student from Ghanari Senior Secondary School in the Una district, has secured the top position statewide, securing an outstanding score of 493 out of 500 (98.6 percent).

In the commerce stream, Vrinda Thakur, a student from Senior Secondary School Sarahan in Sirmaur district, has secured the first position. Vrinda achieved a remarkable score of 492 out of 500 (98.4 percent.

Meanwhile, in the Faculty of Arts, four students have emerged as joint toppers state-wide, with each securing an impressive score of 487 out of 500 (97.4 percent). Tarnija Sharma from DAV Senior Secondary School in Una, Divya Jyoti from Route Model Senior Secondary School in Karsog, Nupur Kaith from Senior Secondary School in Portmore, Shimla, and Jayesh from Senior Secondary School in Jarwa Juneli, Sirmaur district, have all achieved this remarkable feat.