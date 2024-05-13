Hamirpur/Shimla – In the ongoing flurry of nomination filings for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh, the political heat witnessed a significant surge on Monday as key figures from both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress submitted their candidacy bids.

Leading the charge from the BJP camp, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, representing the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, filed his nomination papers for the fifth consecutive time. Amidst a show of strength, Thakur made his way to the DC office in Hamirpur, exuding confidence and backed by supporters. Prior to filing his nomination, Thakur sought blessings at the Kuldevi Avahadevi temple.

Simultaneously, BJP’s Suresh Kashyap, vying for the Shimla parliamentary constituency for the second time, stepped into the electoral fray by submitting his nomination papers. Accompanied by the senior Kashyap also was not merely procedural; it was a manifestation of the party’s determination, as evidenced by the display of strength accompanying his nomination process.

Congress Candidate from Shimla Lok Sabha seat Vinod Sultanpuri also filed his nomination paper. Sultanpuri was accompanied by party stalwarts, including Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and State President Pratibha Singh among others.

As the nomination process continues to unfold, the electoral battleground in Himachal Pradesh is witnessing the convergence of seasoned politicians and emerging faces, setting the stage for a keenly contested electoral spectacle. With each nomination filing, the political dynamics in the state are being reshaped, promising a riveting electoral narrative in the days to come.