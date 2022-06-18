Dharamshala: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Saturday declared the class 12th result. 93.91 per cent of students passed the examination.
A total of 88,003 students had appeared in the exams, out of which 82,342 passed, education board chairman SK Soni said in a press conference.
Girls have dominated the top ten positions in the science, arts and commerce streams. 92 students have shared top ten positions in arts, science and commerce streams of which 76 were girls and 16 boys.
In the science stream, 53 students grabbed the top ten positions, which include 39 girls and 14 boys. Whereas 20 students have shared top ten positions and in the Commerce stream 19 students have shared top ten positions, including 2 boys and 17 girls.
Government school students have performed well in the 12th pass exam as 12 students in Commerce were placed in top 10 positions, while 19 students have come in top ten positions in Art stream. In arts, the top three positions were grabbed by Government schools’ students. In the science stream Akshita Sharma of Government Senior Secondary School, Berthen, Bilaspur shared the top position in the exam with 98.6 per cent marks.
Science Stream Merit
|Sr No
|Position
|Name
|Per cent
|School
|District
|1
|1st
|Akshita Sharma
|98.6
|Govt Senior Secondary School, Berthen
|Bilaspur
|2
|1st
|Kshitz Sharma
|98.6
|New Gurukul Public School, Gopalnagar
|Hamirpur
|3
|1st
|Shaun Rana
|98.6
|Ishan Public Senior Secondary School, Samloti
|Kangra
Commerce Stream Merit
|Sr No
|Position
|Name
|Per Cent
|School
|District
|1
|1st
|Tanisha Bharadwaj
|98
|Govt Senior Secondary School, Thathal
|Una
|2
|2nd
|Malya Bhatia
|97.4
|Govt Senior Secondary School, Dehra
|Kangra
|3
|3rd
|Shagun Singh
|96.8
|BL Central Public School, Kunihar
|Solan
Arts Stream Merit
|Sr No
|Position
|Name
|Per Cent
|School
|District
|1
|1st
|Vani Gautam
|98.8
|SVPM Govt Model Senior Secondary School, Ghumarwin
|Bilaspur
|2
|2nd
|Angel
|98
|Govt Girls Senior Secondary School, Chamba
|Chamba
|3
|2nd
|Vanishka
|98
|Govt Senior Secondary School, Sai
|Kangra`
|4
|3rd
|Sheetal Verma
|97.8
|Govt Senior Secondary School Khalag
|Shimla
|5
|3rd
|Tanvi Verma
|97.8
|Govt Senior Secondary School, Bhojnagar
|Solan