Dharamshala: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Saturday declared the class 12th result. 93.91 per cent of students passed the examination.

A total of 88,003 students had appeared in the exams, out of which 82,342 passed, education board chairman SK Soni said in a press conference.

Girls have dominated the top ten positions in the science, arts and commerce streams. 92 students have shared top ten positions in arts, science and commerce streams of which 76 were girls and 16 boys.

In the science stream, 53 students grabbed the top ten positions, which include 39 girls and 14 boys. Whereas 20 students have shared top ten positions and in the Commerce stream 19 students have shared top ten positions, including 2 boys and 17 girls.

Government school students have performed well in the 12th pass exam as 12 students in Commerce were placed in top 10 positions, while 19 students have come in top ten positions in Art stream. In arts, the top three positions were grabbed by Government schools’ students. In the science stream Akshita Sharma of Government Senior Secondary School, Berthen, Bilaspur shared the top position in the exam with 98.6 per cent marks.

Science Stream Merit

Sr No Position Name Per cent School District 1 1st Akshita Sharma 98.6 Govt Senior Secondary School, Berthen Bilaspur 2 1st Kshitz Sharma 98.6 New Gurukul Public School, Gopalnagar Hamirpur 3 1st Shaun Rana 98.6 Ishan Public Senior Secondary School, Samloti Kangra

Commerce Stream Merit

Sr No Position Name Per Cent School District 1 1st Tanisha Bharadwaj 98 Govt Senior Secondary School, Thathal Una 2 2nd Malya Bhatia 97.4 Govt Senior Secondary School, Dehra Kangra 3 3rd Shagun Singh 96.8 BL Central Public School, Kunihar Solan

Arts Stream Merit