Dharamshala: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Saturday declared the class 12th result. 93.91 per cent of students passed the examination.

A total of 88,003 students had appeared in the exams, out of which 82,342 passed, education board chairman SK Soni said in a press conference.

Girls have dominated the top ten positions in the science, arts and commerce streams. 92 students have shared top ten positions in arts, science and commerce streams of which 76 were girls and 16 boys.

In the science stream, 53 students grabbed the top ten positions, which include 39 girls and 14 boys. Whereas 20 students have shared top ten positions and in the Commerce stream 19 students have shared top ten positions, including 2 boys and 17 girls.

Government school students have performed well in the 12th pass exam as 12 students in Commerce were placed in top 10 positions, while 19 students have come in top ten positions in Art stream. In arts, the top three positions were grabbed by Government schools’ students. In the science stream Akshita Sharma of Government Senior Secondary School, Berthen, Bilaspur shared the top position in the exam with 98.6 per cent marks.

Science Stream Merit

Sr NoPositionNamePer centSchoolDistrict
11stAkshita Sharma98.6Govt Senior Secondary School, BerthenBilaspur
21stKshitz Sharma98.6New Gurukul Public School, GopalnagarHamirpur
31stShaun Rana98.6Ishan Public Senior Secondary School, SamlotiKangra

Commerce Stream Merit

Sr NoPositionNamePer CentSchoolDistrict
11stTanisha Bharadwaj98Govt Senior Secondary School, ThathalUna
22ndMalya Bhatia97.4Govt Senior Secondary School, DehraKangra
33rdShagun Singh96.8BL Central Public School, KuniharSolan

Arts Stream Merit

Sr NoPositionNamePer CentSchoolDistrict
11stVani Gautam98.8SVPM Govt Model Senior Secondary School, GhumarwinBilaspur
22ndAngel98Govt Girls Senior Secondary School, ChambaChamba
32ndVanishka98Govt Senior Secondary School, SaiKangra`
43rdSheetal Verma97.8Govt Senior Secondary School KhalagShimla
53rdTanvi Verma97.8Govt Senior Secondary School, BhojnagarSolan
Previous articleEye on Assembly poll: Himachal Congress working on ‘Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot’ drive
Rahul Bhandari
https://thenewshimachal.com/
Rahul Bhandari is Editor of TheNewsHimachal and has been part of the digital world for last 15 years.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR