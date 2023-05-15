Dharamshala: The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board has cancelled the leaves of some of its employees posted at the headquarters to expedite the process of declaring the results of class 10th and 12th. The board management is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the results are declared on time.

The term-2 examinations for class 10th and 12th were conducted in March-April, and around 2 lakh students from the state appeared for the exams. While about 90,000 students appeared for the class 10th exam, more than one lakh students took the plus two exam.

Several education boards across the country have already announced their results, and the HP Board is also busy preparing to release the results this month. The evaluation work of the answer books has been completed, and the board is now implementing the upcoming process to declare the result.

According to sources, the board management has instructed the employees not to take leave until May 20, and work is going on even on weekends in the board office to ensure timely declaration of results. Dr. Vishal Sharma, the Secretary of the School Education Board, stated that the board is working diligently to prepare the results and hopes to declare them any time in the fourth week of May.

As the students anxiously await their results, the board works round the clock to ensure a smooth and timely declaration of results. The results will be available on the official website of the board once they are declared. The board has also advised students to keep their admit cards ready to access their results quickly.