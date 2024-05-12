Solan – In a significant stride towards fostering global academic cooperation, Royal Holloway and Bedford New College, University of London, have inked a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Shoolini University, ushering in a transformative era of collaborative learning. The agreement establishes a pioneering 2+2 articulation programme aimed at facilitating seamless academic progression for students embarking on their undergraduate journey in India.

The 2+2 programme delineated in the MoA offers Shoolini University undergraduates a unique opportunity to transition smoothly to Royal Holloway after completing the initial two years of their academic pursuits in India. This pathway enables students to seamlessly integrate into specified undergraduate courses at Royal Holloway, contingent upon meeting predefined entry criteria. Upon successful completion of their tenure at Shoolini University, students will embark on a transformative academic journey at Royal Holloway, culminating in the attainment of a prestigious Royal Holloway degree.

Under the terms of this collaboration, Shoolini University will spearhead promotional efforts, student recruitment, and admissions processes, complemented by Royal Holloway’s provision of comprehensive guidance on navigating academic life at the institution. Prospective students will undergo rigorous English language proficiency assessments to ensure alignment with Royal Holloway’s rigorous academic standards. Additionally, students admitted under this programme will benefit from access to Royal Holloway’s extensive support services tailored to the needs of international students, facilitating a seamless transition to academic life in the United Kingdom.

Royal Holloway Bedford New College, University of London, is renowned for its rich legacy of academic excellence and innovation since its founding in 1886. With its vibrant student community, cutting-edge research endeavours, and picturesque campus setting, Royal Holloway offers a diverse array of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across various disciplines, fostering a culture of global engagement and intellectual curiosity.

Prof. R. P. Diwedi, Director of the Office of International Affairs at Shoolini University, emphasized that this collaboration epitomizes the institution’s unwavering commitment to providing students with world-class educational opportunities, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.