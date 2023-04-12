APG Shimla University Hosts Workshop on Johari Window Model for Effective Communication

Shimla: In today’s fast-paced world, effective communication is more critical than ever. It is a vital skill that can help individuals succeed in their personal and professional life. Effective communication skills help individuals convey their ideas and thoughts clearly, build strong relationships, and resolve conflicts. In contrast, poor communication skills can lead to misunderstandings, conflicts, and missed opportunities.

Recognizing the importance of communication skills, APG Shimla University’s School of Management and Commerce organized a workshop to help students enhance their communication skills. The workshop aimed to equip students with the necessary skills to communicate effectively and build strong relationships with their peers and colleagues.

The workshop focused on the Johari Window Model, a practical tool that promotes self-awareness and mutual understanding among individuals within a group. Dr. Jha explained that the model helps individuals assess and improve relationships between groups, overcome communication barriers, and establish better communication with others.

Apart from the Johari Window Model, students learned several other communication techniques during the workshop. They learned how to convey their ideas clearly, listen actively, and respond appropriately. They also learned how to use non-verbal cues, such as body language and tone of voice, to convey their message effectively.