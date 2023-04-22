Shimla: The Public Relations Society of India, Shimla Chapter, in collaboration with APG University, celebrated National PR Day on Friday. The event was presided over by Dr Ramesh Chauhan, the Pro-Chancellor of APG University. Speaking at the event, Dr Chauhan highlighted India’s upcoming presidency of the G-20 from December 2022 to November 2023, which is a powerful global body. He also mentioned that India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence this year.

Veteran journalist Dr Ashwani Sharma stressed the importance of knowledge sharing in promoting Indian values on a global platform. He mentioned that the twin occasion of PR Day with the G-20 conferences being held in Dharamshala would boost tourism and the economy of the state. He also urged young journalists to work with ethics and uphold the principles of truthful and informative news reporting.

Dr B.S. Panwar, the Director of the M. S. Panwar Institute of Communication and Management, discussed the real agenda of G-20 with the theme of ‘One Earth, One Family, and One Future’. He advocated for showcasing different values for the all-around development of human beings throughout the world. Dr Pramod Sharma, a professor at the Department of Management at Himachal Pradesh University, talked about the importance of trust building for a strong foundation of communication.

The event aimed to bring together PR professionals and promote knowledge sharing to strengthen the profession’s impact in Himachal Pradesh. The discussions centered around building a strong India in which food, education, and health play a pivotal role. The event was a success, with attendees learning from experts in the field and gaining valuable insights on the importance of PR in the current times.