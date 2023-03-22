Shimla: Forensic Science student Mridav Thapa of APG Shimla University has been selected for the Indian National Science Academy’s Summer Research Fellowship Program 2023.

Mridev with APG Shimla university Pro-Chancellor Prof Ramesh Chauhan.

School of Paramedical Sciences HoD Dr Prachi Vaid informed Mridav found a place among 126 teachers and students from across the country in the prestigious Indian National Science Academy fellowship program.

“Mridav Thapa is selected by scientist Jayshree Das Sharma of the Department of Biological Sciences of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Kolkata and would hon his skill on Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological disorders,” Dr Prachi further added.